Weg S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:WEGZY)

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0066 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.
WEG Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of WEGZY stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. WEG has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.64.
About WEG
