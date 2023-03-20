National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.71 on May 1st

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7131 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $68.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average of $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTIOF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment is involved in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.