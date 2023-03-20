Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of COKE stock opened at $498.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.92. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $656.11.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,122,685.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after buying an additional 78,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $31,757,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,814,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at about $7,706,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.