CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
COMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised CommScope from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.38.
CommScope Trading Down 3.2 %
COMM opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.73.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CommScope
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 2.3% during the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 20,798,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 710,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
