CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised CommScope from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.38.

CommScope Trading Down 3.2 %

COMM opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Insider Activity

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 2.3% during the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 20,798,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 710,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

