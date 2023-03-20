Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNTY. TheStreet lowered Century Casinos from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Century Casinos Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 2.57. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.
About Century Casinos
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
