Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNTY. TheStreet lowered Century Casinos from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Century Casinos Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 2.57. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Institutional Trading of Century Casinos

About Century Casinos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

