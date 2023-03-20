StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chimerix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Chimerix Price Performance

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $112.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Chimerix had a net margin of 509.01% and a return on equity of 113.54%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chimerix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 568,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 16.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,490,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 623,268 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Chimerix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Chimerix by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,310,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 194,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chimerix by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

