Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLNE. UBS Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 905.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 586,357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 497,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,637,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 45,785 shares during the period. Finally, ECP ControlCo LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $13,493,000. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.