Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 105.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $278.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,974,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,072,000 after acquiring an additional 555,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 419,657 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 766,363 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $61,788,000.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

