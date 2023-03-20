Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,049,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 1,599,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

