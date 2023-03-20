Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $129.17 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $145.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $80,456,000. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

