Insider Buying: OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Director Acquires $27,720.00 in Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Soo Hun Jung purchased 3,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,724.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.59.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

About OP Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 124,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,201,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

