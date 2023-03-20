Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Plans Dividend of $0.72

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.7152 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Nordea Bank Abp’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Down 3.4 %

NRDBY stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

