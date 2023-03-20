Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
Cimpress Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of CMPR opened at $32.98 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $67.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 987.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cimpress (CMPR)
- The End of Coca Cola’s Compressed Margins
- Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
- The Worst Could be Behind for Adidas After CEO Change
- These Indicators Suggest Further Upside at Bank of America
- Is Fifth Third Bancorp a Stalwart Among Regional Banks?
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.