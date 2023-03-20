Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Cimpress Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of CMPR opened at $32.98 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $67.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 12,900 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $483,621.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,657.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $483,621.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,657.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.07 per share, with a total value of $382,925.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,797.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,215. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 987.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Further Reading

