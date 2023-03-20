CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $185.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.63.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CME Group will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

