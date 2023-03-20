Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $245.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $208.83 on Friday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.18. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,546,000 after buying an additional 29,236 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

