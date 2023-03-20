CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CONMED Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $90.22 on Thursday. CONMED has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get CONMED alerts:

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.