C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.81.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.91 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,825,000 after buying an additional 132,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.