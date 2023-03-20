Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

CLDX stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

About Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 54,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.