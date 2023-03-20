Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
CLDX stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
