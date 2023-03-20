Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE:BN opened at $28.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BN. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

