Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHDN. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.67.
Churchill Downs Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $246.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.25. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $253.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs
In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
