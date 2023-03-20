Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHDN. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.67.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $246.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.25. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $253.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.