PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
PC Connection Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $42.67 on Thursday. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.77.
PC Connection Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of PC Connection
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- The End of Coca Cola’s Compressed Margins
- Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
- The Worst Could be Behind for Adidas After CEO Change
- These Indicators Suggest Further Upside at Bank of America
- Is Fifth Third Bancorp a Stalwart Among Regional Banks?
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.