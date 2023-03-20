Telemus Capital LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 144.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSW stock opened at $115.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.78. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.83 and a 1 year high of $152.62.

