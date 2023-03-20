McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 140 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $197.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

