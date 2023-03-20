Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $148.26 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

