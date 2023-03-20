Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

