Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6,027.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $329.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.87 and a 200 day moving average of $341.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

