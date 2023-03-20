iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

