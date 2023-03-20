Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,672,000 after acquiring an additional 431,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $318.50 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.87.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.