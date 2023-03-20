Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEP opened at $62.01 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

Several analysts have commented on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

