Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 17,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $58.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

