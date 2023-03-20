Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $9.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. This is an increase from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

