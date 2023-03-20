Telemus Capital LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $134,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
LMBS stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
