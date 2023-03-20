Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 6,003 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,230,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 325,779 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 278,182 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 54,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 142,125 shares during the period.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KTF opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $10.56.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.