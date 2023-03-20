Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

