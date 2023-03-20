Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of ISD stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Brian Reid acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.