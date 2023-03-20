Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $86.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $107.52.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

