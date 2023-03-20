Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 3.2 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $320.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $406.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

