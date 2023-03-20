Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

