Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,464 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $49.88 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

