iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 341.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.48 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.74.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

