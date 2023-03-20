Old Port Advisors Invests $434,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,351,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $50,724,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.39) to GBX 364 ($4.44) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.