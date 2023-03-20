Old Port Advisors Sells 7,868 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors owned 0.35% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $7.94 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

