Old Port Advisors Sells 448 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $231.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.56 and its 200 day moving average is $240.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

