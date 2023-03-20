Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $237.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.33 and a 200 day moving average of $226.59.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

