Old Port Advisors Makes New $319,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,483 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.72) to GBX 5,380 ($65.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.69) to GBX 6,200 ($75.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE RIO opened at $64.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $83.21.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

