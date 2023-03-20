Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $118.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hess has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.87 and its 200 day moving average is $135.90.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $1,880,060.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,090,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.