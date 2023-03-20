Old Port Advisors Sells 310 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Jenkins Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $200.97 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

