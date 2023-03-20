Old Port Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS USMV opened at $69.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

