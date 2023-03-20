Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $158.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $116.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup raised their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.85.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $136.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.35. Progressive has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,738. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $802,968,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

