REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of REV Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on REV Group to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.32 and a beta of 1.96. REV Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.80.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in REV Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in REV Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in REV Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

